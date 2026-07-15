Criticism of govt, CM is not waging war against nation: Pune court

Pune: A sessions court in Pune on Tuesday, July 14, granted bail to an NCP (SP) office-bearer, stating that criticism of the government or the chief minister, by itself, cannot be construed as “waging war” against the nation.

Additional Sessions Judge B D Kulkarni, while allowing NCP (SP) functionary Mahadev Balgude’s bail plea, said every citizen has the right to comment on, compliment and criticise the actions of the government.

Balgude arrested in April

Balgude, the state head of the social media wing of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), was arrested in April this year on charges of circulating morphed photos of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media platforms and also posting content which was allegedly sympathetic to the Naxalites.

Among other sections, Balgude was slapped with section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with purposely or knowingly endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

In the order, the court noted that the case papers showed the applicant had questioned the investigation process in certain cases and the functioning of government schemes, which fell within the realm of public discourse.

“Nothing on record suggests that the accused has declared or incited waging war against the State or committed any act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India,” the court said.

The judge also noted that the applicability of Section 152 of the BNS in the present case was “debatable” and that the remaining offences invoked against the accused were bailable.

The court said the investigation was over, the chargesheet had been filed, and no further custodial interrogation of the accused was required.

Court grants bail to Balgude

Granting bail, the court directed Balgude to execute a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one or two sureties. It also directed him not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, to furnish his residential address and mobile number to the investigating officer, and not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Appearing for Balgude, advocate Sameer Shaikh argued that the case was politically motivated and that criticism of the government was protected under the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. He submitted that the investigation had been completed and there was nothing further to be recovered from the accused.

The prosecution opposed the plea, contending that the accused had used objectionable language in the social media posts and committed offences against the State.