Hyderabad: A crocodile was found in Himayat Sagar canal and was later safely relocated to Nehru Zoological Park which is commonly known as zoo park in Hyderabad.

The reptile was spotted in the Kotwalguda-Himayat Sagar canal. After spotting it, the locals reported it to forest officials.

Upon arrival, the team captured the crocodile and transported it to the zoo park for care.

Authorities suspect the reptile may have drifted into the canal from a nearby water source.

Wildlife encounters

This is not the first incident. Last year, a crocodile was sighted in the Musi River near Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad.

The Musi River where the crocodile was spotted near Salar Jung flows to Dhobi Ghat where many individuals have established small washing facilities.

In a similar incident in 2022, a large crocodile was spotted on the Musi River bank in the Attapur area. The reptile was found basking on a boulder as several people gathered from afar to catch a glimpse of it. In 2020, residents of Puranapul spotted a crocodile on the Musi riverbed.

The crocodile that was spotted now remains safely housed at the zoo park in Hyderabad.