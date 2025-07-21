IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy monsoon rains for July 21, 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast very heavy monsoon rains on July 21 and 22.

The warning is valid for various districts of Telangana.

Orange alert issued

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for various districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Following the two days of very heavy monsoon rains, the state will continue to witness heavy downpours for two more days, IMD Hyderabad forecast.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, also predicted very heavy rains in a few parts of East, Central, and South Telangana during evening to morning with peak rains overnight.

For north and west Telangana, he predicted heavy downpours during late afternoon.

He further said that Hyderabad will see one or two spells of heavy downpours during late afternoon to morning.

IMD forecasts heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department forecast heavy rains on July 21 and 22. Even after Tuesday, the rains will continue for another two days, though they will be moderate.

Apart from rains, gusty winds are very likely until July 24, the weather department forecast.

In view of the weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city until July 23.

Meanwhile, as per the data from Telangana Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped to as low as 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Rajanna Sircilla.

In Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Maredpally.

In view of IMD Hyderabad’s very heavy monsoon rains warning, the temperatures are likely to decline further.