In the past few years, Hyderabad’s cafe culture has been making waves by evolving beyond just coffee. They have built a reputation for inventive menus, artisanal techniques, and unexpected flavour pairings. These cafes have perfectly captured Hyderabad’s culinary pulse through a distinct lens.

So, when Ramzan comes around, how can these cafes stay behind?

For years now, Ramzan in Hyderabad has always been synonymous with traditional street food like patthar ka ghosht, samosas, dahi vade, kebabs, and so much more. Haleem, of course, remains the undisputed star of the season. Now, the city’s cafes are taking that very star of the season and reimagining it through the “aesthetic vibe” they are famous for.

Big guns like sourdough, brioche and croissants have come to play with the city’s most revered dish, signalling a bold new shift in how Hyderabad experiences its traditions.

1. Altr Ego

Who knew that Ramzan 2026 would see a collaboration between a matcha mill and a 45-year-old heritage-heavy restaurant? It is perhaps the most audacious move of the season to pair Hotel Shadab’s legendary mutton haleem with Altr Ego’s signature sourdough bread to create Sourdough Hummus Haleem Toast. The slow-fermented bread is first swiped with a layer of creamy hummus before the rich, slow-cooked haleem is laid on top, creating a dish that is currently the most debated bite in the city.

It is available at Altr Ego’s Banjara Hills branch.

2. Sabha Specialty Coffee

Specialty coffee house Sabha has also contributed to the great haleem makeover of Ramzan 2026 with a Murgh Haleem Toast. This “Limited Drop” features a rich, velvety chicken haleem made in-house, simmered to perfection and spread over a slice of golden, crisp toast. Topped with caramelised onions (birista) and lemon, it is a newer alternative for those who like to experiment with their food.

It is available for the season at Sabha’s Jubilee Hills branch.

3. Kissa Coffee House

Next up is Kissa Coffee House. They have taken the makeover into the world of French pastry with a Haleem Croissant and a Haleem Tart, as part of their Ramzan special menu. The croissant features a haleem stuffing and fluffy omelette topped with fried onions. Meanwhile, the tart is exactly as it sounds, but with a cheesy layer on top. It is the perfect “Ramzan ka Kissa” for those who want their iftar traditions served with a side of Parisian flair.

It is available at Kissa Coffee House’s Jubilee Hills branch.

4. Grano Coffee Affairs

Grano is famous for introducing iftar platters every Ramzan. While they stuck to traditional haleem last year, they too joined the bandwagon of innovations this year. As part of their expansive Grano Iftar Platter, they have introduced Haleem Puff Pockets, turning the heavy, traditional dish into a flaky, handheld snack. Perfect for those who want a bit of everything, these pockets are served alongside global favourites like falafel, wontons, and fish cakes.

It is available at Grano’s Jubilee Hills branch.

5. Scuzi

Rounding out the list is Scuzi, and while they operate as a sleek cloud kitchen rather than a walk-in cafe, they aren’t letting the brick-and-mortar spots have all the fun. Their contribution to the 2026 season is the Haleem Brioche Melt. This melt includes slow-cooked haleem, spicy coleslaw, and chilli oil nestled in buttery brioche. It is finished with goat cheese for creaminess and a signature crunch of fried onions and toasted cashews.

It is available for delivery via Scuzi’s Swiggy and Zomato.

Haleem trend in Ramzan 2026

The 2026 season has proven that Hyderabad’s cafes are no longer content sitting on the sidelines of the city’s biggest culinary window. Beyond the artisanal toasts and pastries, the makeover extends into the world of fast-casual comfort. The burger joint Moyaaah! has made a massive splash by introducing a heavy-hitting Haleem Burger alongside crunchy Haleem Poppers.

Even for those who prefer their iftar without the experimental sourdough or tarts, the cafe atmosphere is now a staple of the season. Spots like Tiger Lily Bistro, Summer Bistro, and Nomme have joined the fray by serving haleem the traditional way, focusing on slow-cooked perfection and classic garnishes within their high-end, aesthetic interiors.

But a deeper question remains: Are these innovations merely a clever marketing gimmick designed for the “gram” to cash in on the seasonal craze, or do they signal a permanent evolution of the city’s most beloved dish? Perhaps, as with the perfect haleem, only time will tell.