Crowd goes wild as AR Rahman visits dargah in Nellore, watch

Hyderabad: Music maestro AR Rahman received an overwhelming welcome during his recent visit to a dargah in Kasumuru village, Nellore, where he arrived to pay his respects.

Videos from the visit show Rahman dressed in a maroon kurta and wearing a traditional red head covering as he offered prayers at the shrine. However, his quiet spiritual visit soon turned chaotic when scores of people gathered around him, hoping to meet the Oscar-winning composer and catch a glimpse of him.

Rahman was mobbed by the crowd while making his way through the premises, with police and members of his team helping him move safely. Despite the commotion, the composer remained calm and respectfully completed his visit.

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The visuals have since surfaced online, once again highlighting the massive fan following AR Rahman enjoys across the country.