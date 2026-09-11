Crowd goes wild as AR Rahman visits dargah in Nellore, watch

The visuals have since surfaced online, once again highlighting the massive fan following Rahman enjoys across the country.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Two men wearing red caps sitting against a decorative wall in Kashmir.

Hyderabad: Music maestro AR Rahman received an overwhelming welcome during his recent visit to a dargah in Kasumuru village, Nellore, where he arrived to pay his respects.

Videos from the visit show Rahman dressed in a maroon kurta and wearing a traditional red head covering as he offered prayers at the shrine. However, his quiet spiritual visit soon turned chaotic when scores of people gathered around him, hoping to meet the Oscar-winning composer and catch a glimpse of him.

Rahman was mobbed by the crowd while making his way through the premises, with police and members of his team helping him move safely. Despite the commotion, the composer remained calm and respectfully completed his visit.

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The visuals have since surfaced online, once again highlighting the massive fan following AR Rahman enjoys across the country.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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