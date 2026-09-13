CRPF constable found dead at residence in Hyderabad

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Gadde Pawan Kumar.

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Image of a noose hanging from a wooden beam, symbolising suicide.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was found dead at his residence in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area on Saturday, September 12.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Gadde Pawan Kumar. He allegedly hanged himself due to financial distress over his inability to repay a loan.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Borabanda police said, “The constable took the extreme step early on Saturday morning. According to his family, Kumar was distressed over financial issues.”

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Subhan Bakery

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The constable’s body was handed over to his family after the postmortem.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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