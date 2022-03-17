CRPF increases ex gratia to kin of personnel killed in action to Rs 30 lakhs

New Delhi: The ex gratia given to kin of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who die in the line of duty, has been increased from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs, said Director General (DG) of CRPF Kuldiep Singh on Thursday.

“Under financial assistance from risk fund, ex gratia for personnel martyred in action has been increased to Rs 30 lakhs from Rs 20 lakhs and for all other cases, the ex gratia has been increased to Rs 20 lakhs from Rs 15 lakhs,” the CRPF DG said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Singh further said that there has been a decrease in the number of stone-pelting incidents after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the situation of the security in the Union Territory, Singh said, “It is not as if the situation is out of hand. After the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of stone-pelting are almost nill. There is a decrease in the infiltration of foreign terrorists and attacks.”

On the recently concluded Assembly polls in five states – Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa – the CRPF Director-General said that 41 VIPs were provided security by the force during the time.

“A total of 41 VIPs were provided security cover by the CRPF during recently concluded Assembly elections in five states. The security of 27 protectees have been withdrawn post elections,” he said.

Taking serious note of the suicide by CRPF personnel, Singh said that a workshop ‘Chaupal’ will be organized to counter mental stress.

“Till now in the year 2022, 10 personnel have died by suicide. We are taking various steps to address mental stress incl organizing ‘Chaupal’ where personnel share their problems and we try to solve them. If we are unable to solve it then we take it to the professionals,” he said.