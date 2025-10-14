Crude oil futures ease amid weak spot demand

Silhouette of an oil pump jack against the sunset sky, symbolising global petroleum trade and sanctions
New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined by Rs 43 to Rs 5,248 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell Rs 43 or 0.81 per cent to Rs 5,248 per barrel in 11,008 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.24 per cent lower at USD 59.25 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.46 per cent to USD 63.03 per barrel in New York.

