New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Monday rose Rs 60 to Rs 5,298 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery traded higher Rs 60 or 1.15 per cent at Rs 5,298 per barrel in 9,454 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Also Read Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.51 per cent higher at USD 59.79 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.48 per cent to USD 63.64 per barrel in New York.