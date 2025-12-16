Crude oil futures ease amid weak spot demand

16th December 2025
New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined Rs 2 to Rs 5,158 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery fell Rs 2 or 0.04 per cent to Rs 5,158 per barrel in 11,315 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.76 per cent lower at USD 56.39 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.71 per cent to USD 60.13 per barrel in New York.

