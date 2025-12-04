Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 6 to Rs 5,362 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher Rs 6 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 5,362 per barrel in 13,300 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Also Read Crude oil futures ease amid weak spot demand

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.56 per cent higher at USD 59.28 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.45 per cent to USD 62.95 per barrel in New York.