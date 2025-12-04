Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th December 2025 12:29 pm IST
Silhouette of an oil pump jack against the sunset sky, symbolising global petroleum trade and sanctions
Representative image (Photo: X)

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 6 to Rs 5,362 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher Rs 6 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 5,362 per barrel in 13,300 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.56 per cent higher at USD 59.28 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.45 per cent to USD 62.95 per barrel in New York.

