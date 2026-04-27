Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has once again stirred debate on social media. This time, he targeted Aamir Khan over his emotional display at the special event for the upcoming film Ek Din. KRK took to X, formerly Twitter, and accused Aamir of repeating what he called a “publicity drama,” similar to his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha.

KRK targets Aamir Khan

In his post, KRK claimed that Aamir Khan had created similar emotional scenes during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, which he labeled a “disaster.”

If you do remember Amir Khan’s drama for his Waahiyat film #LaalSinghChadha. He was crying in each show of that film to get little publicity. And the film was a disaster. Now same drama he is doing for his son film #EkDin. He has already watched the film more than 50 times and… pic.twitter.com/IZ07pTIYZX — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 27, 2026

He said: “If you do remember Aamir Khan’s drama for his Waahiyat film LaalSinghChadha. He was crying in each show of that film to get little publicity. And the film was a disaster. Now same drama he is doing for his son film #EkDin. He has already watched the film more than 50 times and still he was crying in the show for publicity. Even actress Sai was asking him:- why are you crying for such a Wahiyat film?”

Aamir Khan gets emotional at Ek Din Ki Mehfil

In the clip that is surfacing online, Aamir is seen sitting with his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, visibly emotional while watching a film segment. He wipes his tears with his T-shirt while Junaid and Sai try to comfort him. Many fans felt the moment was genuine, but KRK’s comments added a controversial angle.

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Mixed reactions on Social Media

KRK’s remarks divided social media users. Some agreed with him, questioning the timing of Aamir’s emotional display. One user wrote, “Why do you always have to show hate? KRK sahab, you can gain clickbait by saying positive things too.” Another commented, “If it was really emotional then other seated people would not be smiling pure drama” Others defended Aamir, saying, “Emotional reaction equals ‘drama’ now? Not everything is PR… some people actually feel their films.”

About Ek Din

Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, and Kunal Kapoor. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and is scheduled to release on May 1. This movie also marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut and is reportedly a Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day.