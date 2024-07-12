Crying infront of Allah is billion times better: Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza is finding new strength in her faith after facing personal challenges. A few months ago, she separated from her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Recently, she completed the sacred Haj pilgrimage, which has become a significant source of comfort for her.

Sania has been sharing motivational messages on her Instagram. In a heartfelt note on her Instagram story, she revealed that praying to Allah brings her more comfort than confiding in people. She posted, “Crying on prayer mat in front of Allah is billion times better than crying in front of a human.”

Sania was accompanied by her father, Imran Mirza, her sister, Anam, and her brother-in-law, cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin for Haj.

Sharing her gratitude, she wrote, “To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly. It was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagined. Allhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over. #hajj.”

Sania’s father confirmed that she took Khula (divorce) from Shoaib Malik earlier this year, after he married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.