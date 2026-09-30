CS Jaju briefs officials on annual Telangana Global Summit

Hyderabad: Following directives from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is launching special initiatives to establish Hyderabad as a premier global hub for gaming, visual effects (VFX), and animation.

Outlining the state’s vision during a review meeting for the upcoming Telangana Global Summit, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju announced that the December event at Bharat Future City will feature major industry platforms, including Comic Con, DreamHack, and India Game Utsav, to drive investments toward Telangana’s target of a one-trillion-dollar economy.

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Addressing the officials at the Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said the Telangana Global Summit will include special programmes to attract globally renowned companies from the Animation, Gaming, VFX, and other creative and entertainment sectors.

Under the theme “Stories, Games & Dreams,” several events aimed at engaging and inspiring the youth will be organised, he said. A Comic, Gaming and VFX Business Day will also be held as part of the Summit.

Jaju said Comic Con, DreamHack and India Game Utsav will be organised along with a B2B Expo, Innovation Zone and Animation Stalls, providing a platform to showcase technology, innovations, investment and business opportunities in these sectors.

The Chief Secretary said that Hyderabad already has around 50 large and nearly 150 medium-sized animation and gaming companies, and the state is taking steps to attract more global companies. Students from schools and colleges across Hyderabad will also be invited to experience the programmes and exhibits at the Summit.

Arrangements are being made to enable students from around 70 colleges and nearly 50,000 visitors to participate in and experience the events. The initiatives are aimed at promoting creativity and skills among youth and developing Hyderabad as a global centre for the creative and entertainment industries, the Chief Secretary said.