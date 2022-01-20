Complete Bahadurpura, Aramghar flyovers by March: CS to officials

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to speed up the Bahadurpura and Aramghar to Zoo park (4.08 km) flyovers work. These flyovers are constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to complete the project before its deadline.

Somesh Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Engineering in-Chief Ziauddin, Project Chief Engineer Dev Anand, and other officials undertook a sudden visit to the flower project site on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to complete the 6 lane Aramghar to Zoo Park by March. Once completed, the flyover will give great relief to the people visiting the Nehru Zoological Park.

A total of 163 properties were required for the execution of this project and some acquisitions are still to be made which is delaying the work.

The project engineer has apprised the Chief Secretary about the acquisitions of the property.

The Chief Secretary told the official to coordinate with other departments to execute the project before the deadline.