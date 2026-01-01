CSMT pulls off Mumbai’s iconic New Year’s tradition

Mumbai: As the clock struck twelve at Mumbai’s historic railway terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the trains conducted their annual traditions of blaring horns in a synchronised moment to welcome the new year.

Videos of passengers celebrating the new year have been shared widely on social media. Several local trains could be seen lined up across different platforms in preparation for the local New Year‘s tradition.

As the passengers waited with bated breath for the clock to strike 12, the motor men blew their respective train horns in unison, completing the cherished ritual.

Hoots and hollers echoed through the historic railway terminus, while the motormen across platforms blew the train horns for a minute straight, drawing loud cheers. Several commuters present were heard shouting “Happy New Year’ to each other and recording the celebration on their phones.

Central Railway celebrates new year at CSMT with customary horns at 00.00 of 1 January 2026.

Happy New Year and Safe Journey Ahead to all. pic.twitter.com/1D5le7pQpD — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 31, 2025

Many of Mumbai‘s daily commuters look forward to the ritual of the synchronised horn salute every New Year, which puts the city’s local trains in the spotlight, marking the beginning of a fresh year.

The CSM Terminus, also known as Victoria Terminus, was designed by a British architectural engineer in 1878 with Gothic elements; it has since been termed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mumbai, Maharashtra.