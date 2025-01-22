CtrlS Datacenters to set up AI Cluster in Telangana, create 3600 jobs

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CtrlS Datacenters Limited to establish a cutting-edge AI Datacenter Cluster in Telangana on Wednesday, January 22. This agreement was finalized during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The proposed AI Datacenter Cluster will feature a capacity of 400 MW, representing an investment of Rs 10,000 crores. The project is set to generate 3,600 jobs (direct and indirect) and contribute significantly to the state’s economy through incremental tax revenues.

“This collaboration with CtrlS is a significant milestone in our journey to establish Telangana as a global leader in digital infrastructure and technology. The AI Datacenter Cluster will not only enhance the state’s IT capabilities but also create substantial employment opportunities, contributing to our vision of inclusive growth,” said Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu.

Expressing his gratitude to the state government for bringing the company’s transformative project to life, founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Sridhar Pinnapureddy said, ‘The AI Datacenter Cluster will set new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and digital infrastructure, and we are proud to contribute to Telangana’s growth story.”