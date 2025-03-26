CUET UG 2025: NTA opens correction window for candidates

Hyderabad: The correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) starting from May will be opened for students between March 26 and March 28 till 11:50 pm.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can change or modify their details including, candidate name, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Class 10 / equivalent details, Class 12 / equivalent details, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/PwD/PwBD, photograph, signature and city preference based on their permanent or temporary address between the above-mentioned dates.

However, candidates cannot change their mobile number, e-mail address, address and emergency contact number.

The edit option is available for subjects, allowing the candidate to choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

Steps to change details on the correction window CUET UG 2025

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET(UG) – 2025 Correction window

Sign in using the provided credentials

Edit or change the details and complete the correction window

The CUET UG will be conducted by the NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode between May 8 and June 1 for 36 subjects in 13 languages.



