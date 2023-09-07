Curfew relaxed in 5 valley districts of Manipur

On Tuesday, the state government hurriedly clamped full curfew in five valley districts till further orders in apprehension of law and order violations.

Over 30 protestors, including women, were injured in a clash with the security forces, who also fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse march
Over 30 protestors, including women, were injured in a clash with the security forces, who also fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse march

Imphal: A day after curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur, authorities announced curfew relaxation timing to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food.

An official order issued on Wednesday said curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm for Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Thursday. Curfew relaxation in Thoubal district is from 5 am to 8 pm.

Curfew relaxation for the Bishnupur district is from 5 am to 11 am, it said. More than 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday.

“This relaxation shall not include any gathering or sit in protest or rally, etc. without obtaining approval from competent authority”, the official order said.

