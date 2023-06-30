Current downturn in relation created by China, not India: Jaishankar

Kolkata: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday said that the present downturn in bilateral relations was created by China and not by India, maintaining that it takes two hands to clap for a relationship to work.

The minister said this after delivering the Shyama Prasad Lecture on ‘New India and the World’ here.

“It finally takes two hands to clap and China too must have the belief in a workable relationship,” he said when asked whether the two Asian giants can have a working relationship.

If there has to be a decent working relationship, China needs to observe the agreements made in 1993 and 1996 on the Line of Actual Control, Jaishankar said.