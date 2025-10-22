Custodial torture: HC orders submission of Kollapur PS CCTV footage

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police to submit CCTV footage from the Kollapur Police Station in connection with allegations that a complainant was subjected to third-degree methods by police personnel.

The direction pertains to an incident on October 17, when Balaraju, a resident of Moolachintalapally, alleged that he was brutally tortured by Kollapur police after he had gone to the station to lodge a complaint.

The court ordered that footage from 11 am to 3 pm on that day be produced before it.

Notices to officials

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who heard the case, also issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), the DGP, the Nagarkurnool SP, and the Kollapur SHO, directing them to file a detailed counter-affidavit explaining the incident.

The court adjourned the further hearing to November 6.

The petitioner, Balaraju, told the court that instead of registering his complaint, police personnel attacked and tortured him.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the High Court instructed the concerned officials to produce the CCTV footage and submit a comprehensive response.