Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 3 cr at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad customs seized gold worth Rs 3 crore from four passengers at RGI Airport and foiled their bid to smuggle the metal into the city.

Based on passenger profiling, Hyderabad Customs in two separate instances, intercepted two female passengers coming from Dubai and recovered a total of 16 gold bars of 24 carat gold weighing at 1865.2 grams, valued at Rs 1.18 crore.

In another case, Hyderabad Customs officials intercepted one passenger coming from Dubai and caught him smuggling two 24 carat gold chains weighing 1,100 grams, valued at Rs 70 lakh. The gold was seized.

In yet another case, the customs officials intercepted a female passenger coming from Dubai and found 14 gold bars weighing 1,632 grams valued at Rs 1.03 crore concealed inside the inner garments.