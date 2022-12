Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Customs officials seized 957 grams of gold from a male passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday. The gold was valued at Rs 46,53,508.

The officials said that the passenger arrived by flight 6E 025 from Dubai and had concealed the gold bar with him. On suspicion, the Customs officials checked and found the gold on him.

Further investigation into the case is underway.