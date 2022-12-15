Hyderabad: Cops in tri-commissionerate to ensure drug free new year

Hyderabad: The police in tri commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad are gearing up to ensure ‘Drug Free New Year Revelry’.

“Special teams will be keeping a watch on the movement of the drug offenders. Technical surveillance and physical surveillance will keep tabs on the drug offenders previously arrested in cases. Social media and cybercrime units will help the enforcement wings of the police to break through the networks and arrest peddlers,” said a senior official of Hyderabad.

After the recent big catches the drug mafia is not doing any transactions with Telangana customers and more in particular Hyderabad. Recently, a big arrest had been made in the drug trafficking cases in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC to provide FoBs and signals for easy pedestrian walking

In January the police achieved a major breakthrough having arrested Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony, the kingpin of one of the major international drug rackets. The police also arrested nine of the 13 high profile businessmen in Hyderabad who were “consumers” of the drug supplied by Tony.

In a sensational case, in April the police conducted a pre-dawn raid at the Pudding and Mink Pub of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Banjara Hills and detained 148 people, including 31 women.

The police also arrested the pub partner Abhishek Vuppala, son of BJP leader Sarada Vuppala, and manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar under NDPS Act. Arjun Veeramachineni, also associated with the pub and the rave party, is on the run.

In November, the police arrested Edwin Nunes alias Edwin (45) from Goa and seized various narcotics substances from him. Edwin, a hotel waiter turned businessman, owns the Curlies Shack at Anjuna Beach where tourists from the world visited for its trance and psychedelic music programs.

He had also organized music festivals in Goa where drugs like cocaine, ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA pills and high quality ganja were reportedly supplied to the consumers. He maintained a customer base of about 50,ooo people in India and did business through a network of brokers.

In September, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and OU police arrested drug supplier John Stephen D’Souza, the owner of Hilltop Restaurant in Goa. He is the owner of Hilltop Restaurant in Goa and the mastermind behind the drug supply.