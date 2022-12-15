Hyderabad: GHMC to provide FoBs and signals for easy pedestrian walking

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th December 2022 8:35 pm IST
FoBs
Representative Image- twitter

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have identified vulnerable points around the city for the safety of pedestrians.

In a release on Thursday, the GHMC said that it will lay footpaths with barricades, foot over bridges etc for pedestrians. “So far, 94 pedestrians signals have been provided in order to help citizens cross the road safely. An 817km footpath costing nearly Rs 33 crores has been laid. We also plan to build Free on Boards (FoBs) on extremely busy roads,” the GHMC release stated.

Also Read
Top 10 places to celebrate New Year in Hyderabad

The GHMC has also taken up developmental and beautification works at 12 junctions across the city. “The GHMC will provide FoBs, constructed on both sides of the sixty metro stations in the city so that citizens can easily and safely cross the roads,” the release said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button