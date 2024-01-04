Customs seize gold worth Rs 33.12L from pax at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Wednesday, January 4, seized 559 grams of smuggled gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, valued at Rs 33.12 lakh.

During passenger profiling and surveillance, Hyderabad Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Kuwait and seized the valuable materials from their possession.

The passengers concealed gold pieces in hair cream, rhodium-coated gold bangles, small gold rings strung in multi-coloured bead chains, and a bracelet, Hyderabad Airport Customs officials posted on X.