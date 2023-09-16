CWC ready to write new chapter of development: Sonia Gandhi

Kharge will preside over the CWC meeting, beginning at a hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th September 2023 10:23 am IST
Hyderabad: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and India.

On the eve of CWC meeting, beginning in Hyderabad on Saturday, the former Congress president said, “We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise. Congress has always stood by the aspirations of people of Telangana. Now it’s time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity.”

“The Congress Working Committee stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation,” she added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge stated in his message that the Congress Working Committee will craft a comprehensive roadmap to lead the party towards victory.

“Congress fought for and ushered in democracy, social justice, progress and equality in our great nation. We will continue to fight for national integrity and unity in diversity,” he said.

“In consonance with our long cherished philosophy, the Congress Working Committee will craft a comprehensive roadmap to lead the party towards victory and strengthen the future of our nation and her people,” he added.

Kharge will preside over the CWC meeting, beginning at a hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon. This will be the first meeting of the newly constituted CWC under Kharge’s presidency.

The highest decision-making body of the party will discuss and chalk out strategy for upcoming elections in five state assemblies and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

All the 84 members of CWC, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the meeting.

The CWC will hold an extended session on Sunday with all PCC presidents and CLP leaders.

A massive public rally will be held on Sunday evening at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where the party will unveil its six guarantees for Telangana Assembly polls.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
