CWG 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold

Birmingham: India's Deepak Punia (red) holds the tricolor after winning against Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in the final of the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 86kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Punia won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: India's Deepak Punia (red) competes against Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in the final of the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 86kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Punia won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Gold medallist Deepak Punia (2L) with podium finishers poses for photographs during Men's Freestyle Wrestling 86kg category medal ceremony, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)