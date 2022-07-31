CWG 2022: Women’s Hockey India vs Wales

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 31st July 2022 11:42 am IST
CWG 2022: Women's Hockey India vs Wales
Birmingham: Indian hockey (W) players celebrate after scoring a goal against Wales during the Pool A of women's field hockey match of the Commonwealth Games, at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: India (W) and Wales (W) players in action during the Pool A women’s field hockey match of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
