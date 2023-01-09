Cyber attackers evolving baiting methods, warns Telangana police

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Sunday issued an alert highlighting the fact that cyber attackers are evolving their baiting methods. The department also tweeted tips against the attacks.

It asked the people to verify unsolicited emails, files, and links. Despite all precautionary, if anyone becomes a victim of cybercrime, they can report it on 1930.

Alert!!! Call-back phishing is an evolving scam.



Verify Unsolicited Emails, Files, And Links To Safeguard.



Report on 1930 if you're a cyber victim. #CyberAwareness #CyberCrimes #TelanganaPolice pic.twitter.com/d4AxD49G7f — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) January 8, 2023

Cybercrime up by 57 pc in Telangana in 2022

In 2022, cybercrime in Telangana rose by 57 percent. The state saw 13,895 cybercrime cases last year as against 8,839 cases in 2021.

During 2021, the overall crime rate in Telangana increased by 4.44 percent. A total of 1,42,917 cases were registered during 2022 as against 1,36,841 cases registered in 2021

White-collar crime increased by 35 percent. Crime against women also increased by 3.8 percent. Kidnapping cases went up by 15 percent.

Five ways to stay safe from financial fraud

Following are the five tips from Truecaller on how to stay protected against financial fraud