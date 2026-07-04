Cyber fraud suspect held in Mangaluru for supplying mule accounts

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada District Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly facilitating ‘digital arrest‘ cyber frauds by arranging bank accounts used to route illegally obtained money.

The accused has been identified as Zubair, a resident of Kudthamugeru in the Kolnadu village of Bantwal taluk. He was arrested on July 3 and later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, Zubair would allegedly persuade innocent individuals to open bank accounts by offering commissions or other incentives. These accounts were then allegedly handed over to cyber fraudsters, who used them to receive and transfer proceeds from online scams involving crores of rupees.

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Investigators believe the accused played a key role in enabling cyber criminals to move illegally acquired funds without directly participating in the fraud calls.

Police records show that Zubair is also involved in several other criminal cases. Besides a robbery case registered at the Vittal Police Station, he is facing three other serious cases at different police stations across Karnataka.

Officials said he had been absconding for a long time despite a warrant being issued against him. Following sustained efforts, the Cyber Crime Police tracked him down and arrested him. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the money trail.