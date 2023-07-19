Cyber fraudsters dupe 2 Hyderabad businessmen of over Rs 1 crore

Hyderabad: Cybercrime Police Station on Wednesday filed two separate cases of businessmen being cheated by cyber fraudsters to the tune of tens of lakhs.

In the first incident, a businessman from Borabanda received a message from an unknown phone number promising high profits on investment in crypto currency. The man contacted the phone number and followed the directions provided by the fake company executive. He transferred Rs. 47 lakhs to the bank accounts provided by them and waited for the returns. When there was no response from the fake executive, he realised that he had been cheated.

The other person, who was duped over a part-time trade promising huge returns, is a resident of Secunderabad. He ended up losing Rs 65 lakhs, police said. The cyber fraudsters contacted him and assured to provide him guidance to start part-time trading.

Further investigations into both cases are underway, police said.