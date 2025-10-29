Cyber fraudsters use ‘free iPhone’ bait to dupe citizens

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters are targeting people by using ‘free iPhones’ as bait through a Dubai-based electronic gadgets store.

The Cyber Crime police have warned citizens against falling into such traps.

Adding to the baits used by fraudsters is the Dubai-based Zamzam Electronics store.

The fraudsters have created several accounts on Facebook and Instagram to lure and con citizens on the pretext of offering a free iPhone.

“The fraudsters introduce themselves as representatives of the store and inform the gullible person that they have won an iPhone. On the pretext of sending the iPhone, they ask them to deposit a few thousand rupees towards various taxes and dupe them,” said an official of the Cyber Crime police station.

The police advisory was issued following complaints from people about receiving messages on Facebook and Instagram through unknown accounts.

The police have asked people not to entertain unknown persons nor click on the links sent by strangers to avoid getting conned by cyber fraudsters.

So far, no case has been reported to the police in Hyderabad; however, in other states, victims have approached the police and cases have been registered against the fraudsters.