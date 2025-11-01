Cyberabad AHTU arrests 9 transgenders in anti-trafficking operation

SHE teams conducted 142 decoy operations and caught 76 persons red-handed for indulging in indecent acts at public places.

The Cyberabad SHE team and AHTU at an programme conducted in the city
Hyderabad: Nine transgenders were arrested by the Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in a series of week-long night raids, officials said.

A total of three victims were rescued and five accused were arrested under the Immoral Traffic and Prevention Act (PITA).

The Cyberabad SHE teams conducted 142 decoy operations and caught 76 persons red-handed for indulging in indecent acts at public places. The teams also received 17 complaints from women victims through various channels.

In addition to enforcement, AHTU and SHE Teams carried awareness programmes across various locations in Cyberabad, which saw the participation of around 223 people. Topics such as human and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriage, child labour, stalking, begging, cyberbullying, cyber frauds, and emergency helplines like 181 (Women Helpline), 1098 (Child Helpline), 1930 (Cyber Crimes Helpline), and Dial 100 were discussed.

