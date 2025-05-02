Cyberabad commissioner flags off new SHE Teams vehicles

Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner of police, Avinash Mohanty, flagged off new vehicles of the SHE Teams on Friday, May 2.

12 new two-wheelers have been inducted into the SHE Teams’ fleet. This initiative aims to enhance surveillance and protect women and children within the commissionerate.

Bhagynagar Gas Limited donated the two-wheelers as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

This initiative is designed to empower SHE Teams with improved mobility, enabling them to respond swiftly to sensitive locations, prevent crimes, and maintain law and order more effectively.

The donation was made in partnership with the Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), highlighting the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing community safety goals.

Key features of the initiative include enhanced patrolling, quicker emergency response, increased visibility of SHE Teams, and stronger operational synergy between Cyberabad Police and SCSC, backed by the strategic support of BGL.