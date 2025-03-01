Cyberabad commissioner inaugurates police outpost at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A police outpost was inaugurated at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), on Saturday, March 1, by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty.

Hyderabad Airport Police Outpost, located at Arrival, C-Level marks a significant step in enhancing security and law enforcement at the Hyderabad airport. With the airport averaging 90,000 passengers per day, the RGIA Police Outpost will help ensure safety for passengers and airport staff, provide immediate assistance in emergencies, maintain law and order and strengthen crime prevention.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) chief executive officer Pradeep Panicker and other officials along with dignitaries from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Customs, Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), airline representatives, and other key stakeholders.

Hyderabad Airport India’s fastest growing metro

In other good news, the Hyderabad Airport was named India’s Fastest Growing Metro Airport in 2024, according to the report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to data, Hyderabad airport leads with a 14.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2024 compared the previous year. Bengaluru (BLR) follows with a 9.5 percent rise while Kolkata (CCU) saw a 9 percent growth. Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM) reported moderate increases of 7.8 percent and 6.3 percent respectively. Chennai (MAA) experienced the lowest passenger traffic growth at 5.3 percent.