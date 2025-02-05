Hyderabad airport named India’s fastest growing metro in 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been named India’s Fastest Growing Metro Airport in 2024, according to the report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to data, Hyderabad airport leads with a 14.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2024 compared the previous year. Bengaluru (BLR) follows with a 9.5 percent rise while Kolkata (CCU) saw a 9 percent growth. Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM) reported moderate increases of 7.8 percent and 6.3 percent respectively. Chennai (MAA) experienced the lowest passenger traffic growth at 5.3 percent.

on January 18. Hyderabad airport handled an impressive 94,630 passengers and 607 aircraft movements in a single day. The achievement on January 18 follows a stellar performance in 2024. RGIA recorded a total passenger traffic of 2.78 crore last year.

As per data from GMR Airports Limited, RGIA witnessed record-breaking monthly passenger traffic of 27.05 lakh in December 2024, reflecting a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Steady growth of passenger traffic observed at Hyderabad airport

Steady growth was observed throughout the year, as evident in monthly trends. In January, 21.81 lakh passengers were recorded, followed by a slight dip to 20.77 lakh in February. In March, passenger numbers climbed to 22.16 lakh, followed by a marginal decline to 21.96 lakh in April. However, May saw a sharp rise to 23.91 lakh.

The upward trend continued with 22.23 lakh passengers in June, 22.66 lakh in July, and 23.30 lakh in August.

Although September witnessed a slight dip to 22.61 lakh, October saw a surge in passenger traffic to 24.95 lakh at Hyderabad airport. Growth continued in November and December, with passenger numbers increasing to 25.32 lakh and 27.05 lakh, respectively.

In December 2024, domestic passengers accounted for 23 lakh, while international travellers contributed 4 lakh to the total traffic. Until 2024, the highest single-day passenger traffic at Hyderabad airport was recorded on December 22, when RGIA handled over 92,000 passengers.