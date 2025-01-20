Hyderabad airport sets new records on Saturday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), achieved an extraordinary milestone on January 18, 2025.

The airport handled an impressive 94,630 passengers and 607 aircraft movements in a single day on Saturday.

Hyderabad airport’s performance in 2024

The achievement on January 18 follows a stellar performance in 2024. RGIA recorded a total passenger traffic of 2.78 crore last year.

As per data from GMR Airports Limited, the airport witnessed record-breaking monthly passenger traffic of 27.05 lakh in December 2024, reflecting a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Steady growth was observed throughout the year, as evident in monthly trends. In January, 21.81 lakh passengers were recorded, followed by a slight dip to 20.77 lakh in February.

In March, passenger numbers climbed to 22.16 lakh, followed by a marginal decline to 21.96 lakh in April. However, May saw a sharp rise to 23.91 lakh.

Also Read Fast Track Immigration system launched at Hyderabad airport

The upward trend continued with 22.23 lakh passengers in June, 22.66 lakh in July, and 23.30 lakh in August.

Although September witnessed a slight dip to 22.61 lakh, October saw a surge in passenger traffic to 24.95 lakh. Growth continued in November and December, with passenger numbers increasing to 25.32 lakh and 27.05 lakh, respectively.

Domestic, international travel

In December 2024, domestic passengers accounted for 23 lakh, while international travellers contributed 4 lakh to the total traffic.

Until 2024, the highest single-day passenger traffic at Hyderabad airport was recorded on December 22, when RGIA handled over 92,000 passengers.

As Hyderabad’s aviation sector continues to thrive, milestones like these underscore the city’s rising global connectivity and growing economic significance.