Fast Track Immigration system launched at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) was launched at Hyderabad airport which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday, offering faster immigration clearance for Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

The initiative, introduced by the Government of India, aims to make travel faster, easier, and more secure for eligible travelers, according to a statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIA).

How to apply for FTI-TTP at Hyderabad airport

Eligible individuals must apply online, and the registration process may take up to one month. Applicants must have a passport valid for at least six months at the time of application. The program’s membership will remain valid until the passport expires.

As part of the application process, individuals must submit biometrics (fingerprints and facial images) and provide the necessary documents. The final approval will be granted after verification.

Benefits of the programme

The FTI-TTP will reduce congestion at airports by providing fast-track immigration clearance for pre-verified travelers at both arrival and departure points.

Hyderabad Airport has set up eight electronic gates (four for arrivals and four for departures) to ensure a smooth experience. More counters may be added based on demand.

Technology-driven initiative

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIA, said, “Hyderabad Airport is proud to be part of this initiative, which will simplify and speed up immigration, providing a seamless travel experience for passengers.”

The Modi govt is committed to making international travel easier and hassle-free for our citizens and OCI cardholders. Under this vision, today launched the 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI-TTP) for Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and… pic.twitter.com/5FDlbedbaO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the program virtually. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) developed the FTI-TTP in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Immigration.