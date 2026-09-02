Cyberabad cop suspended for remarks on public representative

K Anil, a 2018 batch officer, was posted at the Hyderabad City Armed Reserve headquarters on a temporary assignment

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Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh has suspended an Armed Reserve police constable for making objectionable comments about a public representative on social media.

K Anil, a 2018 batch officer, was posted at the Hyderabad City Armed Reserve headquarters on a temporary assignment from his base unit, Cyberabad CAR.

CP Ramesh said that every employee in the police department is required to maintain discipline, professional conduct, and a respectful demeanour. He advised police personnel to act responsibly and with restraint while using social media.

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Subhan Bakery

Anil was suspended, with action taken in accordance with regulations, for conduct that damaged the reputation of the police department.

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