Cyberabad cop suspended for remarks on public representative

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh has suspended an Armed Reserve police constable for making objectionable comments about a public representative on social media.

K Anil, a 2018 batch officer, was posted at the Hyderabad City Armed Reserve headquarters on a temporary assignment from his base unit, Cyberabad CAR.

Also Read Telangana mobile shop owner held for cyber fraud in 19 states

CP Ramesh said that every employee in the police department is required to maintain discipline, professional conduct, and a respectful demeanour. He advised police personnel to act responsibly and with restraint while using social media.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Anil was suspended, with action taken in accordance with regulations, for conduct that damaged the reputation of the police department.