Cyberabad CP inaugurates new CNG retail facility at Gachibowli

Initially launched on September 21, 2021, with six MPDs, the CNG filling station has been upgraded to 13.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 8:38 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty inaugurating a CNG filling station in Gachibowli
Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty inaugurated a CNG filling station in Gachibowli on Saturday

Hyderabad: A new CNG retail facility was inaugurated at the Cyberabad Police Welfare filling station in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty and joint commissioner of police, Traffic, Dr Gajarao Bhupal inaugurated the filling station, which now houses 13 multi-product dispensing units (MPDs).

The latest addition of a dedicated CNG unit further expands the station’s capacity to offer multiple fuel options to the public.

The event was attended by senior officials

Tags
