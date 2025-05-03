Cyberabad CP inaugurates new CNG retail facility at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A new CNG retail facility was inaugurated at the Cyberabad Police Welfare filling station in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty and joint commissioner of police, Traffic, Dr Gajarao Bhupal inaugurated the filling station, which now houses 13 multi-product dispensing units (MPDs).

Also Read GHMC commissioner inspects Phase 2 Shilpa Layout flyover works

Initially launched on September 21, 2021, with six MPDs, the CNG filling station has been upgraded to 13.

The latest addition of a dedicated CNG unit further expands the station’s capacity to offer multiple fuel options to the public.

The event was attended by senior officials