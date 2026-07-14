Cyberabad Police arrest 13 in cybercrime cases, Rs 76L refunded

Online trading topped the list of highest number of cases registered.

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Hyderabad: As many as 13 persons were arrested between June 25 and July 12 in connection with eight cybercrime cases, the Cyberabad Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 14.

Police processed 239 refund orders in 36 cases, facilitating the refund of Rs 76,09,595 to victims of cyber fraud.

Of the eight cases detected, four were trading fraud, in which eight persons were apprehended. Two persons were arrested in a visa fraud case, while one arrest each was made in separate cases of cryptocurrency fraud, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and job fraud.

Subhan Bakery

Online trading topped the list of highest number of cases registered.

The Cyberabad Police said the investigation revealed that the accused were part of cybercrime networks operating across different states, highlighting the pan-India nature of such offences.

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