Cyberabad Police Commissioner reviews Bakrid preparedness

Hyderabad: With just one day left for Bakrid, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh on Tuesday, May 26, conducted a review meeting with officials from the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), Station House Officers (SHOs), revenue and veterinary departments to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully while maintaining public hygiene.

Officials briefed the Commissioner about the measures taken. Thick black polythene covers were available at eidgahs, mosques and residential areas for animal waste.

Adequate waste transportation vehicles, water tankers and sanitation staff are stationed to maintain cleanliness in public places. Officials said that bleaching powder is used to avoid a foul smell

The Cyberabad Commissioner instructed that special officers be appointed at every police station level to coordinate with the concerned departments.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and officials in maintaining cleanliness, public health, and communal harmony, and not to take the law into their own hands.