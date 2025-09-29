Cyberabad police deports 23 foreign nationals for illegal stay in India

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Sunday, September 28 deported 23 foreign nationals for illegally staying in India without valid passports.

Among those deported are 22 Ugandans and one Sudanese national, comprising 20 women and three men. The action followed from a raid on August 14, when Rajendranagar Zone Police and SOT Shamshabad, acting on credible information, inspected a farmhouse in Bakaram village where 51 foreign nationals, including 14 men and 37 women, were found celebrating a birthday party without permission.

Nationality wise, there were 37 Ugandans, 2 Nigerians, 3 Liberians, and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi.

Verification revealed that 36 were overstaying illegally. Among them, there were seven males and 29 females.

24 persons submitted their original passports. Exit (Leave India) permission was obtained from FRRO Hyderabad for 20 persons, who were subsequently repatriated to their respective countries. The remaining 4 were kept in detention centers.

12 persons without any documents had photocopies of their passports collected by the police. One-Time Travel Documents (OTDs) were obtained for 3 persons from the concerned embassies in Delhi, and they were repatriated.

Six of them have already secured OTDs and will be sent back within a week.

Cyberabad Police urged foreign nationals to ensure their passports and visas remain valid, and advised landlords to verify the documents of foreign tenants to avoid legal consequences.

On September 13, a Sudanese man was deported by the Hyderabad police for indulging in drug trafficking. The accused were identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Yagoub Mohammed Ali. In 2023, he was arrested for drug peddling by the Kushaiguda police under the 20(a), 22(a) of NDPS Act-1985 and section 14 of Foreigners Act.