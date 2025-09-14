Sudanese man deported from Hyderabad over drug trafficking

Hyderabad: A Sudanese man was deported from Hyderabad on Sunday, September 14, for indulging in drug trafficking.

The accused were identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Yagoub Mohammed Ali. In 2023, he was arrested for drug peddling by the Kushaiguda police under the 20(a), 22(a) of NDPS Act-1985 and section 14 of Foreigners Act.

In August 2025, Yagoub was arrested by the Rajendranagar police under the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused came to India on a student visa in 2012. He was enrolled in a BCA course at PG College, Secunderabad, Osmania University.

Later, he moved to ECIL and rented an independent house. However, he discontinued his BCA 2nd year due to financial problems and got associated with a Tanzanian national residing on the 1st floor of the same house.

In 2018, the Kushaiguda police arrested Yagoub and seized eight wet ganja plants from him. He was sent to Chanchalguda Jail, faced trial, and after 1.5 years, he was released on bail in 2019. Subsequently, the case was acquitted.

In the year 2020, he stayed with his cousin brother in Sainikpuri for about six months, during which he became addicted to Ganja. During this period, he also got associated with a Tanzanian national, a drug consumer, and moved to Paramount Colony, Tolichowki.

The Rajendranagar Police raided the premises and seized 7 grams Charas & Heroine from Mohamed Yagoub Mohamed Ali. He was arrested, sent to Chanchalguda Jail in 2021, and released on bail after one year.

The accused continued to indulge in drug peddling and maintained links with drug peddlers. On October 25, acting on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) arrested Yagoub and another Sudanese national identified as Mohammed AbdulRhman Osman, within Tolichowki limits with the assistance of Humayun Nagar Police. Upon thorough enquiry and search, Mohammed AbdulRhman Osman was found in possession of a narcotic drug (MDMA).

He was arrested by the Humayun Nagar Police, the drug was seized, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

When HNEW initiated the deportation process, it came to notice that he was facing trial in Crime No. 1252/2019 under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, of Rajendranagar PS, vide CC No. 218/2022, before the Hon’ble XIII Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Cyberabad and Ranga Reddy District, LB Nagar. Since the case is under trial, he cannot be deported.

Accordingly, HNEW took steps to expedite the trial, but due to some unavoidable reasons, the trial was delayed by almost 11 months.



With a request to director of prosecution, a special public prosecutor was appointed to speed up the case. The trial was completed, and the case was acquitted on August 1, 2025.



V Venkateshwarlu, Public Prosecutor, Principal District & Sessions Court, LB Nagar, and V.R. Subba Rao, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, HNEW, made sincere efforts and were instrumental in speeding up the trial of the case.



Soon after receiving the court orders, HNEW initiated the deportation process with FRRO Hyderabad. His Emergency Travel Document was obtained from the Sudan High Commission, New Delhi, since his Passport and Visa had expired.

An Exit Permit was also secured from FRRO Hyderabad. His travel ticket was booked from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai and the travel date was scheduled on 12-09-2025.



Accordingly, a team of HNEW lead by G.S. Daniel, Inspector, escorted and deported the foreigner Mohamed Yagoub Mohamed Ali to his native country, Sudan, on September 14 thereby preventing him from indulging in undesirable activities detrimental to national security.