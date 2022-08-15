Cyberabad Police form Task Force Teams to regulate traffic, control crime

Hyderabad; Cyberabad police on Sunday launched ‘traffic task force’ teams that will help in regulating traffic movement on busy roads.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra flagged off six teams comprising two policemen each. Each traffic task force team is provided with specially designed two wheeler with siren and public addressing system.

The traffic cops will move around and swiftly act wherever there are traffic jams or slowdown and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement using their public address system.

Stephen Ravindran said that these teams will also help in crime control as whenever there are instances of chain snatching or other crime, they will help in nabbing the offenders. These teams will be alerted from the police control room.

These traffic task force teams will be operating within the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate and other nearby routes that witness traffic jams.