Cyberabad police launch ‘Operation Smile-11’ to rehabilitate missing children

Hyderabad: The women and children safety wing (WCSW) and the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) held a meeting at the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office on Monday, January 6, regarding the eleventh session of Operation Smile.

At the meeting, 11 special teams were formed, each consisting of a sub-inspector, four police constables, and one woman police constable.

Informing of their approach towards identifying missing children, the deputy commissioner of police (WCSW), Cyberabad, K Srujana said, “The team will use facial recognition software application called ‘Darpan’ for identifying missing and unidentified children, and those who were separated from their families due to various reasons.”

Based on the data of the previous cases, the police have identified ‘hotspots’ where children are likely forced into labour. They have also requested cooperation from all stakeholder departments to ensure the operation’s success.

‘Operation Smile-XI’ aims to trace missing and homeless children, rescue and rehabilitate them from begging, rag picking, child labour/ trafficking, bonded labour etc. It is conducted annually from January 1 to January 31. Last year over 3000 children were rescued across the state through this operation.