Cyberabad police launch ‘Operation Smile-11’ to rehabilitate missing children

Based on the data of the previous cases, the police have identified 'hotspots' where children are likely forced into labour.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th January 2025 6:17 pm IST
Cyberabad police launches ‘Operation Smile-XI’ to rehabilitate missing children
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The women and children safety wing (WCSW) and the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) held a meeting at the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office on Monday, January 6, regarding the eleventh session of Operation Smile. 

At the meeting, 11 special teams were formed, each consisting of a sub-inspector, four police constables, and one woman police constable. 

Informing of their approach towards identifying missing children, the deputy commissioner of police (WCSW), Cyberabad, K Srujana said, “The team will use facial recognition software application called ‘Darpan’  for identifying missing and unidentified children, and those who were separated from their families due to various reasons.”

Also Read
Operation Smile­X rescues 3,479 child labourers in Telangana

Based on the data of the previous cases, the police have identified ‘hotspots’ where children are likely forced into labour. They have also requested cooperation from all stakeholder departments to ensure the operation’s success.

‘Operation Smile-XI’ aims to trace missing and homeless children, rescue and rehabilitate them from begging, rag picking, child labour/ trafficking, bonded labour etc. It is conducted annually from January 1 to January 31. Last year over 3000 children were rescued across the state through this operation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th January 2025 6:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button