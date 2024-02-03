Hyderabad: In January, the Telangana police conducted Operation Smile­X, rescuing a total of 3,479 child labourers across the state.

This month-­long initiative aims to locate and rescue missing and trafficked children, with the Cyberabad police playing a significant role in the operation.

Child Rescues and Demographics

The Cyberabad police disclosed that out of the total rescued children, 329 were from within the state (301 boys and 28 girls), while 389 children (360 boys and 29 girls) belonged to other states. The majority of rescues involved child labour cases, with an additional child reported missing.

Reunification and Shelter Homes

During Operation Smile­X, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate successfully reunited 526 children with their parents or guardians, while 192 children were placed in shelter homes for their well-being. Statewide, Police Commissionerates collectively reunited 2,947 children with their families.

Operational Details

A total of 676 police personnel were deployed throughout the state for Operation Smile­X. These teams, consisting of sub-inspectors and constables, worked in groups of five to rescue children from various locations such as railway stations, bus stops, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick kilns, and tea stalls.

Collaborative Efforts

The police collaborated with several government departments, including Women Development and Child Welfare, Labour, and Health.

Additionally, cooperation with Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, and NGOs played a crucial role in identifying ‘black spots’ where children were found in vulnerable conditions.

Operation Smile­X signifies the commitment of law enforcement to combat child labour and ensure the safety and well-being of children in the state.