Cyberabad Police probe 35 accounts in stunt-driving crackdown

Hyderabad: Amid the rising popularity of bike and car stunts in Hyderabad’s IT corridor, Cyberabad Police launched a crackdown on the dangerous trend and arrested five people for reckless driving, police said on Saturday, June 6.

Their bikes have been seized and cases have been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicles Act and the Information Technology Act.

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Additionally, 35 Instagram and YouTube accounts have also come under the scanner for promoting illegal racing and glorifying bike stunts.

Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) Rithiraj warned that reckless bike stunts should not be seen as acts of thrill-seeking but serious offences that endanger lives.

She warned that strict action, including registration of cases, seizure of vehicles and prosecution, will be initiated against anyone participating in or promoting such activities.

Five held for car stunts on ORR

In a different case, five people were apprehended and their car was seized for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Friday, June 5.

They were handed over to the Narsingi Police for necessary legal action.