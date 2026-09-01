Cyberabad police review U-turns at Gachibowli, Raidurgam

Hyderabad: Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Supreet Singh, reviewed the U-turns and free lefts in Gachibowli and Raidurgam areas on Tuesday, September 1.

During the inspection, the police officials stressed traffic merging points and conflict areas, queue formation at U-turns, turning radius and road geometry, peak-hour traffic congestion, conflicting traffic movements, and measures to facilitate smoother and freer traffic flow.

Officials were asked to examine the feasibility of improving the existing U-Turn arrangements and implement suitable measures to enhance traffic flow, minimise delays and reduce congestion. The police personnel also inspected the JNTU to Raidurgam Metro Station road stretch.

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A field examination was also conducted along the road stretch from JNTU to Synchrony (Raidurgam) Metro Station, covering the limits of KPHB Traffic Police Station and Madhapur Traffic Police Station.

The inspection assessed the feasibility of providing a separate carriageway for IT employees travelling from JNTU towards Synchrony (Raidurgam) Metro Station, with the objective of facilitating smoother and safer movement during peak hours.